Los Angeles Lakers Front Office

Donatas Motiejunas was examined by Nets doctors earlier this season and Brooklyn was comfortable signing him to an offer sheet.

Lakers Bring In Donatas Motiejunas For Workout The Lakers brought Donatas Motiejunas in for a workout following the injury to Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. Out Four Weeks With Bone Bruise Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench this season for the Lakers.

Luke Walton: You Control Your Own Destiny Growing From Within The Lakers are rebuilding around a young core of D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.

Lakers Tapping Into Brandon Ingram's Experience At Point Guard Brandon Ingram has started three games at point guard and also plays the role on the Lakers' second unit.

Lakers Challenged Kristaps Porzingis' Physicality During Pre-Draft Workout Byron Scott kidded Lakers' staffers that he better get an extension on his contract if the Lakers decided to draft Kristaps Porzingis and wait for him to grow.