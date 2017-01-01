Los Angeles Lakers Front Office

- Dec 31, 2016 - The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the D-League.
- Dec 30, 2016 - The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the D-League.
- Dec 29, 2016 - The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the D-League.
- Dec 28, 2016 - The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the D-League.
The Warriors and Cavaliers remain atop our year-end rankings but there's considerable change behind them, most notably the Raptors, Bucks and 76ers.
If you're hiring Luke Walton, you know you're getting a quintessentially laidback Californian with a holistic basketball ideology who values fun and understands the game as a vehicle for it. Which is to say he is precisely what the Lakers required after Byron Scott's dour, blinkered troglodyte reign.
Bringing out the best in Julius Randle, Marquese Chriss' dark horse ROY case, Golden State's young depth, Sacramento's improved ball movement and the Clippers' giant hole at small forward.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Dec. 25 at 10:30 PM
v.L.A. Clippers
|W, 111-102
|Dec. 27 at 10:30 PM
v.Utah
|L, 100-102
|Dec. 29 at 10:30 PM
v.Dallas
|L, 89-101
|Jan. 1 at 9:30 PM
v.Toronto
|L, 114-123
|Jan. 3 at 10:30 PM
v.Memphis
|W, 116-102
|Jan. 5 at 10:00 PM
@Portland
|Preview
|Jan. 6 at 10:30 PM
v.Miami
|Preview
|Jan. 8 at 9:30 PM
v.Orlando
|Preview
|Jan. 10 at 10:30 PM
v.Portland
|Preview
|Jan. 12 at 8:30 PM
@San Antonio
|Preview
* All times Eastern
Lou Williams 18.18 Points
Julius Randle 8.73 Rebounds
D'Angelo Russell 4.64 Assists
Larry Nance, Jr. 0.61 Blocks
Jordan Clarkson 1.26 Steals
Lou Williams 23.08 PER
Top Performers for Jan. 03, 2017
Nick Young 20 Points
Julius Randle 14 Rebounds
Julius Randle 11 Assists
Timofey Mozgov 1 Blocks
Timofey Mozgov 1 Steals
Julius Randle 25.8 Efficiency
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Golden State Warriors
|30-5
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers
|23-14
|3
|Sacramento Kings
|15-19
|4
|Los Angeles Lakers
|13-25
|5
|Phoenix Suns
|11-25