Los Angeles Lakers Front Office

Donatas Motiejunas Agrees To Deal With Pelicans After Meeting With Lakers, Wolves
Donatas Motiejunas was examined by Nets doctors earlier this season and Brooklyn was comfortable signing him to an offer sheet.
Lakers Bring In Donatas Motiejunas For Workout
The Lakers brought Donatas Motiejunas in for a workout following the injury to Larry Nance Jr.
Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss End Four-Year Engagement
Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss began dating in 1999.
Larry Nance Jr. Out Four Weeks With Bone Bruise
Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench this season for the Lakers.
Jim Buss Doesn't Foresee Regime Change In Lakers' Front Office
Jim Buss runs the Lakers' front office with Mitch Kupchak.
Larry Nance Jr. Out Indefinitely With Bone Bruise In Knee
Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench this season for the Lakers.
Luke Walton: You Control Your Own Destiny Growing From Within
The Lakers are rebuilding around a young core of D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.
Lakers Tapping Into Brandon Ingram's Experience At Point Guard
Brandon Ingram has started three games at point guard and also plays the role on the Lakers' second unit.
Lakers Challenged Kristaps Porzingis' Physicality During Pre-Draft Workout
Byron Scott kidded Lakers' staffers that he better get an extension on his contract if the Lakers decided to draft Kristaps Porzingis and wait for him to grow.
D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young Return To Lakers' Lineup
D'Angelo Russell missed 11 straight games with a sore left knee while Nick Young was out for seven with a strained calf.

More News »

RSS Feed Lakers RSS Feed

Lakers Analysis

2016 Year-End NBA Team Portfolio Rankings

by Christopher Reina

The Warriors and Cavaliers remain atop our year-end rankings but there's considerable change behind them, most notably the Raptors, Bucks and 76ers.

The Revelation Of The Baby Lakers

by Colin McGowan

If you're hiring Luke Walton, you know you're getting a quintessentially laidback Californian with a holistic basketball ideology who values fun and understands the game as a vehicle for it. Which is to say he is precisely what the Lakers required after Byron Scott's dour, blinkered troglodyte reign.

Five Question Season Preview: Pacific Division

by Brett Koremenos

Bringing out the best in Julius Randle, Marquese Chriss' dark horse ROY case, Golden State's young depth, Sacramento's improved ball movement and the Clippers' giant hole at small forward.

More Analysis »

Los Angeles Lakers Schedule

DateOpponentResult
Dec. 25 at 10:30 PM
v.
L.A. Clippers		W, 111-102
Dec. 27 at 10:30 PM
v.
Utah		L, 100-102
Dec. 29 at 10:30 PM
v.
Dallas		L, 89-101
Jan. 1 at 9:30 PM
v.
Toronto		L, 114-123
Jan. 3 at 10:30 PM
v.
Memphis		W, 116-102
Jan. 5 at 10:00 PM
@
Portland		Preview
Jan. 6 at 10:30 PM
v.
Miami		Preview
Jan. 8 at 9:30 PM
v.
Orlando		Preview
Jan. 10 at 10:30 PM
v.
Portland		Preview
Jan. 12 at 8:30 PM
@
San Antonio		Preview

* All times Eastern

Click here for full schedule »

Recent Lakers Transactions

Entire Transaction History »

RealGM Poll

Which team in the Pacific Division had the best offseason?

Discuss | Poll Archives

Los Angeles Lakers Leaders

Lou Williams 18.18 Points

Julius Randle 8.73 Rebounds

D'Angelo Russell 4.64 Assists

Larry Nance, Jr. 0.61 Blocks

Jordan Clarkson 1.26 Steals

Lou Williams 23.08 PER

See full stats »

Top Performers for Jan. 03, 2017

Nick Young 20 Points

Julius Randle 14 Rebounds

Julius Randle 11 Assists

Timofey Mozgov 1 Blocks

Timofey Mozgov 1 Steals

Julius Randle 25.8 Efficiency

Click here for full scoreboard »

Pacific Division Standings

Rank Team Record
1Golden State Warriors30-5
2Los Angeles Clippers23-14
3Sacramento Kings15-19
4Los Angeles Lakers13-25
5Phoenix Suns11-25

Click here for full standings »