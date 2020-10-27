The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets are believed to prefer James Wiseman.

The Warriors select No. 2 with the Hornets at No. 3, which means Charlotte could need to trade up with either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Golden State to select him.

Kevin O'Connor suggests the cost of moving up could be similar to when the Philadelphia 76ers traded No. 3 and a future first from the Sacramento Kings to the Boston Celtics for No. 1, which became the Markelle Fultz for Jayson Tatum trade.

Wiseman entered the draft season as the top rated prospect but he played in just three games at Memphis.