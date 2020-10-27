The Charlotte Hornets draft third overall and would like to select James Wiseman and would consider trading up for him.

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are open to trading down from No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The Hornets could offer the 32nd overall pick and future selections.

Cody Zeller is the only center on Charlotte's roster signed for 20-21 as he enters the final season of his four-year, $56 million deal.

Anthony Edwards is considered the backup plan if Wiseman isn't available to the Hornets.