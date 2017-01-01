2016 Year-End NBA Team Portfolio Rankings by Christopher Reina The Warriors and Cavaliers remain atop our year-end rankings but there's considerable change behind them, most notably the Raptors, Bucks and 76ers.

How Marc Gasol Has Saved The Grizzlies' Season by Brett Koremenos Marc Gasol's passing wizardry has saved a team that has lacked functional point guard play for large portions of this season.

Enduring The Holidays With The NBA's Best Rivalry by Colin McGowan There's the impenetrable small talk of the holidays and there's the pleasure of two great basketball teams pushing each other, a game-winning fadeaway jumper from the elbow as the clock ticks down, a tense bungled last-second out-of-bounds set.

The Wolves' Startlingly Bad Defense by Michael Pina As a group, the Wolves don't hustle back, constantly lose track of their halfcourt assignments, foul a bunch, and have poor individual defenders up and down their roster.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Dec. 26-Jan. 1 by Danny Leroux An abbreviated national TV slate (presumably due to college bowl games) means a great week on League Pass, including some great matchups and some of the best teams and players in the Association facing significant challenges.

