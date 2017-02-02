Warriors Waive Anderson Varejao To Sign Briante Weber To 10-Day Deal
Briante Weber was the NBA Development League's Player of the Month for January.
Hornets To Sign Ray McCallum To 10-Day Contract
Ray McCallum has averaged 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 37.9 minutes per game in 30 appearances this season for the Grand Rapids Drive of the D-League.
Bulls Interested In Trading For Jahlil Okafor
Jahlil Okafor is in his second season out of Duke and is a native of Chicago.
Kevin Love Expects To Remain With Cavs 'For A Long Time'
Kevin Love has seemingly been involved in trade rumors throughout his tenure with the Cavaliers.
Kristaps Porzingis Prefers Knicks Keep Carmelo Anthony
Kristaps Porzingis is 0-8 in his career when Carmelo Anthony doesn't play at all and 0-3 when Anthony is ejected.
Nate Robinson Signs D-League Contract In Hopes Of NBA Return
Nate Robinson has been vocal for several weeks about wanting to return to the NBA.
Dunc'd On Pod: Trade Deadline: Atlantic Division, NOP, SAS
The Atlantic Division, San Antonio, and New Orleans at the trade deadline.
Porzingis, Cousins, Davis, Embiid, Thomas, Hayward, Wall, Booker In Skills Challenge
The NBA has announced the field for the 2017 Skills Challenge.
Gordon, DeAndre, Glenn Robinson III, Derrick Jones Jr. To Participate In Dunk Contest
Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Glenn Robinson III and Derrick Jones, Jr. will participate in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest.
Wilson Chandler Seeks Trade From Nuggets
Wilson Chandler’s frustration is born out of the inconsistency with his role.

More News »

RSS Feed Basketball RSS Feed

Basketball Analysis

Free $20,000 Fantasy Basketball Contest With Draft Kings

by RealGM Staff Report

For Friday night only, DraftKings is offering RealGM readers free access to a fantasy basketball contest with $20,000 in prizes! Simply make a first time deposit of at least $5 to claim your free entry.

Grading The Deal: Bucks Clear Salary In Trading Miles Plumlee To Hornets

by Keith P Smith

For a roster that is starting to get expensive, Milwaukee had to free up some cap flexibility. Dealing Miles Plumlee for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert was the first step and it was a good one.

LeBron James Finally Doesn't Seem To Care

by Colin McGowan

LeBron doesn't forget himself around journalists, and one of the first words in his outburst was legacy, but it's confirmation that being LeBron James is as constantly aggravating as it looks from a distance.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

by Danny Leroux

As the calendar turns to February, the playoff picture comes into clearer focus but there are plenty of worthwhile League Pass games both inside and outside that context.

The NBA's Young Superstar Immigrants

by John Wilmes

Willingly or not, foreign-born NBA players like Embiid, Giannis, Jokic and Porzingis now lead a fraught and loaded existence, serving as examples of the distinct, inspiring excellence known when non-Americans become so fitted to national pastimes that they're magnetized to our land.

10 Least Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

Lillard, McCollum And Portland's Lack Of Flexibility

by Michael Pina

The NBA's No-Man's Land: New York Knicks

by Brett Koremenos

Carmelo Anthony Need Not Heed Our Desires

by Colin McGowan

Prospect Report: Jonathan Isaac Of Florida State

by Rafael Uehara

More Analysis »

NBA Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM
L.A. Lakers (L
Washington (W)
Feb. 2 at 8:00 PM
Atlanta (W
Houston (L)
Feb. 2 at 8:30 PM
Philadelphia (L
San Antonio (W)
Feb. 2 at 10:30 PM
Golden State (W
L.A. Clippers (L)
Feb. 3 at 7:00 PM
Toronto (L
Orlando (W)
Feb. 3 at 7:30 PM
Minnesota (L
Detroit (W)
Feb. 3 at 7:30 PM
Indiana (W
Brooklyn (L)
Feb. 3 at 8:00 PM
L.A. Lakers 
Boston
Feb. 3 at 8:00 PM
Memphis 
Oklahoma City
Feb. 3 at 8:00 PM
Chicago 
Houston
Feb. 3 at 9:00 PM
Milwaukee 
Denver
Feb. 3 at 10:30 PM
Dallas 
Portland
Feb. 3 at 10:30 PM
Phoenix 
Sacramento

Click here for full schedule »

Euroleague Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Feb. 2 at 11:00 AM
Olympiacos (W
UNICS Kazan (L
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
MAC (L
Brose Baskets (W
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
CSKA Moscow (L
Fenerbahce Ulker (W
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
FCB (L
Zalgiris (W
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
DDI (L
MIL (W
Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM
Anadolu Efes (W
KK Crvena Zvezda (L
Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM
Real Madrid (W
CAJ (L
Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos (W
Galatasaray (L

Click here for full schedule »

RealGM Poll

Who is going to win the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest?

Discuss | Poll Archives

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 30.66 Points

Hassan Whiteside 13.84 Rebounds

James Harden 11.40 Assists

Rudy Gobert 2.52 Blocks

Chris Paul 2.25 Steals

Russell Westbrook 29.37 PER

See full stats »

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 12.99 eDiff

Spurs 8.84 eDiff

Rockets 5.88 eDiff

Cavaliers 5.24 eDiff

Raptors 4.94 eDiff

More team stats »

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 116.85 ORtg

Rockets 114.27 ORtg

Raptors 114.02 ORtg

Cavaliers 112.96 ORtg

Spurs 112.84 ORtg

More team stats »

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Warriors 103.86 DRtg

Spurs 104.00 DRtg

Jazz 104.25 DRtg

Grizzlies 105.52 DRtg

Hawks 105.76 DRtg

More team stats »

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.62 Points

Eric Moreland 11.68 Rebounds

Josh Magette 9.80 Assists

Keith Benson 2.65 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.26 Steals

Jordan Crawford 25.21 PER

See full stats »

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 22.40 Points

Ognen Kuzmic 8.10 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.60 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.06 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.05 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 27.63 PER

See full stats »