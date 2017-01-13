While Bryan Colangelo inherited a rebuilding franchise with a loaded asset base, Sean Marks and the Nets are a case study in how to rebuild when you have next to nothing.
Amid Indiana's relative struggle, Paul George is his most efficient self; the addition of several offensive-minded players has removed the ball from his hands. But subtle signs of decline may be creeping into the frame.
With the ongoing excellence of Jimmy Butler and some tinkering with the starting lineup, the Bulls can quickly move back into the top half of the Eastern Conference.
If there's one thing we understand about Derrick Rose after all he's been through-and put us through-it's that he doesn't see himself the way the rest of the world does. But he can't get away with that for much longer.
Now a singular NBA pariah, unfathomably facing a summer in which he'll have a hard time finding an eight-figure contract, Derrick Rose's fall has never lost touch with his rugged individualist streak that could only be forged in the American nadir, in order to escape the American nadir.