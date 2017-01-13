Stephen Curry Can't Envision Himself Leaving Warriors In Offseason
Stephen Curry doesn't object to being the fourth-highest paid player on the Warriors this season.
Carmelo Anthony Would Like Direct Conversation If Knicks Want To Move Him
Carmelo Anthony said he hasn't reconsidered waiving his no-trade clause with the Knicks.
Cavs Briefly Considered Sitting Big 3 For MLK Game Against Warriors
The Cavaliers have won four straight against the Warriors and sitting the trio would have meant they'd still have that winning streak essentially intact if they meet in The Finals in June.
Tom Gores Backs Stan Van Gundy Despite Slow Start For Pistons
The Pistons entered 16-17 with high expectations but they have a 19-24 record.
Heat To Sign Okaro White With Disabled Player Exception
Okaro White has averaged 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 33.0 minutes over 23 games in the D-League this season.
Cavs +8.9 Points Per 100 Against Warriors During Four-Game Streak
The Cavaliers have won four straight games against the Warriors, dating back to Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Mavericks Sign Pierre Jackson To 10-Day Contrat
Pierre Jackson was originally signed by Dallas on Dec. 27, before being waived by the team on Jan. 6 after appearing in four games with the club.
Dunc'd On: 15 In 60 (Eastern Conference 01.15.17)
15 in 60 on the Eastern Conference. We go through each of the teams in the East, starting with Philly and Washington, then continuing in reverse alphabetical order through the rest of the conference.
Loss To 76ers Led To Locker Room Tirade From Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony has never considered requesting a trade from the Knicks, according to a source.
Cavs Assign Kay Felder To D-League
Kay Felder has appeared in 22 games for the Cavs this season, averaging 5.1 points in 10.6 minutes per game.

Nets, 76ers & The Rebuilding Roads Less Traveled

by Keith P Smith

While Bryan Colangelo inherited a rebuilding franchise with a loaded asset base, Sean Marks and the Nets are a case study in how to rebuild when you have next to nothing.

Paul George, Still A Superstar?

by Michael Pina

Amid Indiana's relative struggle, Paul George is his most efficient self; the addition of several offensive-minded players has removed the ball from his hands. But subtle signs of decline may be creeping into the frame.

The NBA's No-Man's Land: Chicago Bulls

by Brett Koremenos

With the ongoing excellence of Jimmy Butler and some tinkering with the starting lineup, the Bulls can quickly move back into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

A Future For Derrick Rose If He Realizes His Own Limitations

by Colin McGowan

If there's one thing we understand about Derrick Rose after all he's been through-and put us through-it's that he doesn't see himself the way the rest of the world does. But he can't get away with that for much longer.

Derrick Rose's Game Of Myths

by John Wilmes

Now a singular NBA pariah, unfathomably facing a summer in which he'll have a hard time finding an eight-figure contract, Derrick Rose's fall has never lost touch with his rugged individualist streak that could only be forged in the American nadir, in order to escape the American nadir.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 9-Jan. 15

by Danny Leroux

Grading The Deal: Cavs Turn A Year Of Creative Moves Into Kyle Korver

by Keith P Smith

The Maximum Available 2017 Cap Space For All 30 NBA Teams, Version 3.0

by Keith P Smith

The Final NBA Days Of Rajon Rondo

by Colin McGowan

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 2-Jan. 8

by Danny Leroux

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 15 at 2:00 PM
Minnesota (L
Dallas (W)
Jan. 15 at 3:00 PM
Milwaukee (L
Atlanta (W)
Jan. 15 at 3:00 PM
New York (L
Toronto (W)
Jan. 15 at 6:00 PM
Houston (W
Brooklyn (L)
Jan. 15 at 9:00 PM
Oklahoma City (W
Sacramento (L)
Jan. 15 at 9:00 PM
Chicago (W
Memphis (L)
Jan. 15 at 9:30 PM
Detroit (W
L.A. Lakers (L)
Jan. 16 at 1:00 PM
Atlanta 
New York
Jan. 16 at 2:00 PM
Portland 
Washington
Jan. 16 at 3:30 PM
Philadelphia 
Milwaukee
Jan. 16 at 4:00 PM
New Orleans 
Indiana
Jan. 16 at 5:00 PM
Orlando 
Denver
Jan. 16 at 7:30 PM
Charlotte 
Boston
Jan. 16 at 8:00 PM
Cleveland 
Golden State
Jan. 16 at 9:00 PM
Utah 
Phoenix
Jan. 16 at 10:30 PM
Oklahoma City 
L.A. Clippers

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 13 at 12:00 PM
MIL (L
CSKA Moscow (W
Jan. 13 at 2:00 PM
MAC (L
Real Madrid (W
Jan. 13 at 2:00 PM
Anadolu Efes (L
Panathinaikos (W
Jan. 13 at 2:00 PM
Zalgiris (L
Galatasaray (W
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
Anadolu Efes 
FCB 
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
KK Crvena Zvezda 
MAC 
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos 
Fenerbahce Ulker 

Russell Westbrook 30.88 Points

Hassan Whiteside 14.32 Rebounds

James Harden 11.72 Assists

Anthony Davis 2.61 Blocks

Chris Paul 2.29 Steals

Russell Westbrook 30.26 PER

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 11.89 eDiff

Spurs 9.28 eDiff

Rockets 7.31 eDiff

Raptors 7.06 eDiff

Cavaliers 6.08 eDiff

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 115.94 ORtg

Raptors 115.94 ORtg

Rockets 115.69 ORtg

Spurs 113.53 ORtg

Cavaliers 113.24 ORtg

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Jazz 103.95 DRtg

Warriors 104.05 DRtg

Spurs 104.25 DRtg

Grizzlies 104.51 DRtg

Hawks 104.94 DRtg

Pierre Jackson 29.62 Points

Matt Costello 11.62 Rebounds

Josh Magette 9.75 Assists

Keith Benson 2.83 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.17 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

Keith Langford 24.00 Points

Nicolo Melli 8.41 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.60 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.06 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.06 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 25.73 PER

