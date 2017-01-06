Magic Tried To Trade For Paul Millsap Before Doing Serge Ibaka Deal
The Magic have tried to acquire Paul Millsap in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
76ers To Sign Chasson Randle To 10-Day Contract
Chasson Randle has been playing with the Westchester Knicks of the D-League.
Mike Dunleavy Ready To Join Hawks
Mike Dunleavy has made peace with joining the Hawks after speaking with Mike Budenholzer about his role with the club.
Nets Waive Anthony Bennett
Anthony Bennett appeared in 23 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.
Quincy Acy To Sign 10-Day Contract With Nets
In 12 games in the D-League this season, Quincy Acy is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game.
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Named Players Of The Week
Jimmy Butler averaged 38 ppg, 9.3 rpg 6.3 apg for the week, while Stephen Curry averaged 31.8 ppg, 5.5 apg and 4.5 rpg.
NBA Efficiency Differential: Spurs Move Up To No. 2
The Spurs have moved from fifth to second at +9.0 points per 100 possessions.
76ers Have Nate Robinson, Jordan Farmar, Yogi Ferrell On Radar
The 76ers are considering a number of free agent point guards for a 10-day contract.
Nuggets Re-Sign Alonzo Gee On 10-Day Contract
Alonzo Gee was waived before the deadline for contracts to become fully guaranteed for the rest of the season.
RealGM Radio: Conference Tiers With Ben Golliver
Host Danny Leroux and Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated lay out their current tiers for both conferences.

More News »

RSS Feed Basketball RSS Feed

Basketball Analysis

Grading The Deal: Cavs Turn A Year Of Creative Moves Into Kyle Korver

by Keith P Smith

The Cavaliers turned Anderson Varejao and Matthew Dellavedova into Kyle Korver and, very likely, another player TBD, by using the Varejao TPE.

The Maximum Available 2017 Cap Space For All 30 NBA Teams, Version 3.0

by Keith P Smith

Despite the salary cap projected to go over the $100 million mark for the first time in history (latest estimate is $103 million) not as many teams will have cap space in 2017 as many might think after the free agent spending of the 2016 offseason.

The Final NBA Days Of Rajon Rondo

by Colin McGowan

All that's left from when Rajon Rondo was dominating games in ways that weren't totally comprehensible is his ego and his rage, and he's in some sense defined by that.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 2-Jan. 8

by Danny Leroux

As the calendar turns to 2017, the NBA season approaches the halfway point and some of the league's dynamics come into clearer focus.

2016 Year-End NBA Team Portfolio Rankings

by Christopher Reina

The Warriors and Cavaliers remain atop our year-end rankings but there's considerable change behind them, most notably the Raptors, Bucks and 76ers.

How Marc Gasol Has Saved The Grizzlies' Season

by Brett Koremenos

Enduring The Holidays With The NBA's Best Rivalry

by Colin McGowan

The Wolves' Startlingly Bad Defense

by Michael Pina

League Pass Games Of The Week: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

by Danny Leroux

Prospect Report: Malik Monk Of Kentucky

by Rafael Uehara

More Analysis »

NBA Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 8 at 12:00 PM
Philadelphia (W
Brooklyn (L)
Jan. 8 at 2:00 PM
Washington (W
Milwaukee (L)
Jan. 8 at 3:30 PM
Miami (L
L.A. Clippers (W)
Jan. 8 at 6:00 PM
Houston (W
Toronto (L)
Jan. 8 at 8:00 PM
Utah (L
Memphis (W)
Jan. 8 at 8:30 PM
Cleveland (W
Phoenix (L)
Jan. 8 at 9:00 PM
Golden State (W
Sacramento (L)
Jan. 8 at 9:00 PM
Detroit (W
Portland (L)
Jan. 8 at 9:30 PM
Orlando (L
L.A. Lakers (W)
Jan. 9 at 7:30 PM
New Orleans 
New York
Jan. 9 at 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City 
Chicago
Jan. 9 at 8:00 PM
Dallas 
Minnesota

Click here for full schedule »

Euroleague Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 6 at 2:00 PM
CSKA Moscow (L
Real Madrid (W
Jan. 6 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos (L
Olympiacos (W
Jan. 6 at 2:00 PM
MIL (L
Fenerbahce Ulker (W
Jan. 6 at 2:00 PM
KK Crvena Zvezda (W
Zalgiris (L
Jan. 12 at 11:00 AM
Brose Baskets 
UNICS Kazan 
Jan. 12 at 2:00 PM
Olympiacos 
FCB 
Jan. 12 at 2:00 PM
Fenerbahce Ulker 
KK Crvena Zvezda 
Jan. 12 at 2:00 PM
CAJ 
DDI 

Click here for full schedule »

RealGM Poll

Which team outside of the Warriors and Cavs has the best five-year outlook?

Discuss | Poll Archives

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 31.45 Points

Hassan Whiteside 14.31 Rebounds

James Harden 11.85 Assists

Anthony Davis 2.58 Blocks

John Wall 2.26 Steals

Russell Westbrook 30.66 PER

See full stats »

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 11.70 eDiff

Spurs 9.02 eDiff

Rockets 7.74 eDiff

Cavaliers 6.93 eDiff

Raptors 6.46 eDiff

More team stats »

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 116.10 ORtg

Rockets 115.71 ORtg

Raptors 115.39 ORtg

Cavaliers 114.05 ORtg

Spurs 112.70 ORtg

More team stats »

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Spurs 103.68 DRtg

Grizzlies 104.19 DRtg

Warriors 104.40 DRtg

Jazz 104.62 DRtg

Hawks 104.88 DRtg

More team stats »

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.10 Points

Matt Costello 11.62 Rebounds

Josh Magette 9.77 Assists

Keith Benson 3.10 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.24 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

See full stats »

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 23.80 Points

Nicolo Melli 8.31 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.64 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.00 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.06 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 25.60 PER

See full stats »