Quincy Acy Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Nets
Quincy Acy has been on two 10-day contracts with the Nets.
Durant Encouraged Curry To Get Back To Being Himself In Series Of Chats
Kevin Durant conveyed the message to Stephen Curry that he should get back to being himself and Durant would adapt.
Bucks Concerned For Status Of Thon Maker Due To Travel Ban
Thon Maker was born in Wau, Sudan, which became part of an independent South Sudan in 2011.
Younger Bulls' Players Would Like Dwyane Wade To Practice More
Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler began Chicago's 100-88 loss to Miami on the bench as punishment for their comments.
Enes Kanter Apologizes For Breaking Forearm
Enes Kanter fractured his arm when he attempted to punch the seat of a padded chair in frustration.
Hawks Sign Lamar Patterson To 10-Day Contract
Lamar Patterson is ranked fourth in the D-League in scoring, 12th in assists and tied for 12th in steals.
Magic Hoping To Acquire Proven Wing Scorer
Orlando would like to move one of their big men to make a deal, with Nikola Vucevic most likely to depart.
NBA: We Are Global League, Proud To Attract Very Best Players From Around The World
The NBA has two active players, including Thon Maker and Luol Deng, who have Sudanese roots.
Knicks, Clippers Seek Third Team To Facilitate Carmelo Anthony Trade
New York is reluctant to absorb the three years and $42 million left on Jamal Crawford's contract after this season.
Report: Cavaliers Lost $40M During 15-16 Season
The Forbes report follows a week in which LeBron James and Dan Gilbert are at odds over the spending on the Cavs' payroll.

Basketball Analysis

The NBA's Young Superstar Immigrants

by John Wilmes

Willingly or not, foreign-born NBA players like Embiid, Giannis, Jokic and Porzingis now lead a fraught and loaded existence, serving as examples of the distinct, inspiring excellence known when non-Americans become so fitted to national pastimes that they're magnetized to our land.

10 Least Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

Big men Joakim Noah, Omer Asik, Miles Plumlee and Timofey Mozgov figure prominently on this list, as do 2016 signees on the wing Luol Deng, Chandler Parsons and Evan Turner.

Lillard, McCollum And Portland's Lack Of Flexibility

by Michael Pina

Lillard and McCollum are reasons 1A and 1B why the Blazers shouldn't panic, but their flaws inflame fundamental weaknesses, creating understandable long-term question marks regarding their ability to coexist.

The NBA's No-Man's Land: New York Knicks

by Brett Koremenos

The Knicks should look to move Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose, which would put Kristaps Porzingis through the developmental experience of being at the top of opponent scouting reports and also allocate more minutes to their young prospects.

Carmelo Anthony Need Not Heed Our Desires

by Colin McGowan

Athletes do what's best for themselves and we deal with the consequences of those decisions. We get Carmelo Anthony wasting his supreme, waning talent on a spiraling Knicks team, alternately engaged and checked out, relishing crunchtime duty and the off-court benefits of his job.

Prospect Report: Jonathan Isaac Of Florida State

by Rafael Uehara

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 23-Jan. 29

by Danny Leroux

The 10 Most Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

How Andre Drummond's Defense Is Keeping Detroit From Taking The Next Step

by Spencer Lund

The NBA's No-Man's Land: Portland Trail Blazers

by Brett Koremenos

NBA Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 28 at 7:00 PM
Sacramento (W
Charlotte (L)
Jan. 28 at 7:30 PM
Detroit (L
Miami (W)
Jan. 28 at 8:00 PM
Boston (W
Milwaukee (L)
Jan. 28 at 8:30 PM
L.A. Clippers (L
Golden State (W)
Jan. 28 at 9:00 PM
Brooklyn (L
Minnesota (W)
Jan. 28 at 9:00 PM
Denver (W
Phoenix (L)
Jan. 28 at 9:00 PM
Memphis (W
Utah (L)
Jan. 29 at 3:00 PM
New York (L
Atlanta (W)
Jan. 29 at 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City (L
Cleveland (W)
Jan. 29 at 6:00 PM
Orlando 
Toronto
Jan. 29 at 6:00 PM
Washington (W
New Orleans (L)
Jan. 29 at 6:00 PM
Houston 
Indiana
Jan. 29 at 7:00 PM
Dallas 
San Antonio
Jan. 29 at 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 
Chicago
Jan. 29 at 9:00 PM
Golden State 
Portland

Euroleague Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM
UNICS Kazan (L
MAC (W
Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM
Galatasaray (L
Fenerbahce Ulker (W
Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos (L
KK Crvena Zvezda (W
Jan. 27 at 12:00 PM
Anadolu Efes (L
CSKA Moscow (W
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
CAJ (W
FCB (L
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
MIL (L
Real Madrid (W
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
Brose Baskets (L
Olympiacos (W
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
Zalgiris (W
DDI (L

RealGM Poll

Which All-Star starter snub was more egregious?

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 31.02 Points

Hassan Whiteside 13.86 Rebounds

James Harden 11.60 Assists

Rudy Gobert 2.55 Blocks

Chris Paul 2.25 Steals

Russell Westbrook 29.88 PER

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 13.19 eDiff

Spurs 8.86 eDiff

Rockets 6.28 eDiff

Raptors 5.34 eDiff

Cavaliers 4.75 eDiff

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 116.56 ORtg

Rockets 114.87 ORtg

Raptors 114.16 ORtg

Spurs 113.61 ORtg

Cavaliers 112.98 ORtg

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Warriors 103.36 DRtg

Jazz 104.43 DRtg

Spurs 104.75 DRtg

Hawks 105.64 DRtg

Grizzlies 105.68 DRtg

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.62 Points

Matt Costello 11.62 Rebounds

Josh Magette 10.22 Assists

Keith Benson 2.76 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.00 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 22.26 Points

Ognen Kuzmic 8.10 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.60 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.06 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.05 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 27.71 PER

