Free $20,000 Fantasy Basketball Contest With Draft Kings by RealGM Staff Report For Friday night only, DraftKings is offering RealGM readers free access to a fantasy basketball contest with $20,000 in prizes! Simply make a first time deposit of at least $5 to claim your free entry.

Grading The Deal: Bucks Clear Salary In Trading Miles Plumlee To Hornets by Keith P Smith For a roster that is starting to get expensive, Milwaukee had to free up some cap flexibility. Dealing Miles Plumlee for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert was the first step and it was a good one.

LeBron James Finally Doesn't Seem To Care by Colin McGowan LeBron doesn't forget himself around journalists, and one of the first words in his outburst was legacy, but it's confirmation that being LeBron James is as constantly aggravating as it looks from a distance.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 5 by Danny Leroux As the calendar turns to February, the playoff picture comes into clearer focus but there are plenty of worthwhile League Pass games both inside and outside that context.

The NBA's Young Superstar Immigrants by John Wilmes Willingly or not, foreign-born NBA players like Embiid, Giannis, Jokic and Porzingis now lead a fraught and loaded existence, serving as examples of the distinct, inspiring excellence known when non-Americans become so fitted to national pastimes that they're magnetized to our land.

More Analysis »