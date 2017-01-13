Stephen Curry doesn't object to being the fourth-highest paid player on the Warriors this season.

Cavs Briefly Considered Sitting Big 3 For MLK Game Against Warriors The Cavaliers have won four straight against the Warriors and sitting the trio would have meant they'd still have that winning streak essentially intact if they meet in The Finals in June.

Heat To Sign Okaro White With Disabled Player Exception Okaro White has averaged 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 33.0 minutes over 23 games in the D-League this season.

Cavs +8.9 Points Per 100 Against Warriors During Four-Game Streak The Cavaliers have won four straight games against the Warriors, dating back to Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Mavericks Sign Pierre Jackson To 10-Day Contrat Pierre Jackson was originally signed by Dallas on Dec. 27, before being waived by the team on Jan. 6 after appearing in four games with the club.

Dunc'd On: 15 In 60 (Eastern Conference 01.15.17) 15 in 60 on the Eastern Conference. We go through each of the teams in the East, starting with Philly and Washington, then continuing in reverse alphabetical order through the rest of the conference.

Loss To 76ers Led To Locker Room Tirade From Carmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony has never considered requesting a trade from the Knicks, according to a source.