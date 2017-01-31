Knicks Continue To Pursue Trade For Kevin Love
The Knicks have been working on three and four-team trades involving Carmelo Anthony.
Bulls Threatened To Cut Jimmy Butler's Minutes If He Didn't Sign Extension In 2014
Tom Thibodeau refused to follow through with the Bulls' threat and Jimmy Butler emerged as the Most Improved Player in the NBA.
LeBron James Given NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award
The award is given to individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics and contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.
Luka Doncic Receiving Buzz To Go First Overall In 2018
Luka Doncic can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward at 6'8.
Sam Presti: Some People In OKC Hold Themselves Differently Because Of Westbrook
Sam Presti suggests Russell Westbrook helps people in Oklahoma City with their job interviews because of his confidence.
LeBron James Supports Cavs' Minicamp Search, Even Lance Stephenson
Cleveland will host Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar and Lance Stephenson.
Bulls Concerned By Front Office 'Spying' In Locker Room
There is a belief that the Bulls like to gather as much ammunition as possible on players so they can win the press conference when the players leave the team.
Scott Brooks, Steve Kerr Named Coaches Of The Month For January
Scott Brooks and Steve Kerr have been named the NBA's Coaches of the Month for January.
Larry Sanders Increasing Efforts To Return To NBA
Larry Sanders has hired agent Joel Bell and has started meeting with NBA teams.
Cavaliers To Work Out Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Lance Stephenson
Cleveland has one roster spot available, but could open up another slot should the team elect to waive Chris Andersen.

Basketball Analysis

LeBron James Finally Doesn't Seem To Care

by Colin McGowan

LeBron doesn't forget himself around journalists, and one of the first words in his outburst was legacy, but it's confirmation that being LeBron James is as constantly aggravating as it looks from a distance.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

by Danny Leroux

As the calendar turns to February, the playoff picture comes into clearer focus but there are plenty of worthwhile League Pass games both inside and outside that context.

The NBA's Young Superstar Immigrants

by John Wilmes

Willingly or not, foreign-born NBA players like Embiid, Giannis, Jokic and Porzingis now lead a fraught and loaded existence, serving as examples of the distinct, inspiring excellence known when non-Americans become so fitted to national pastimes that they're magnetized to our land.

10 Least Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

Big men Joakim Noah, Omer Asik, Miles Plumlee and Timofey Mozgov figure prominently on this list, as do 2016 signees on the wing Luol Deng, Chandler Parsons and Evan Turner.

Lillard, McCollum And Portland's Lack Of Flexibility

by Michael Pina

Lillard and McCollum are reasons 1A and 1B why the Blazers shouldn't panic, but their flaws inflame fundamental weaknesses, creating understandable long-term question marks regarding their ability to coexist.

The NBA's No-Man's Land: New York Knicks

by Brett Koremenos

Carmelo Anthony Need Not Heed Our Desires

by Colin McGowan

Prospect Report: Jonathan Isaac Of Florida State

by Rafael Uehara

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 23-Jan. 29

by Danny Leroux

The 10 Most Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

NBA Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 31 at 7:00 PM
New York (L
Washington (W)
Jan. 31 at 7:30 PM
New Orleans (L
Toronto (W)
Jan. 31 at 8:00 PM
Sacramento (L
Houston (W)
Jan. 31 at 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City (L
San Antonio (W)
Jan. 31 at 10:00 PM
Charlotte (L
Portland (W)
Jan. 31 at 10:30 PM
Denver (L
L.A. Lakers (W)
Feb. 1 at 7:00 PM
Minnesota 
Cleveland
Feb. 1 at 7:00 PM
Indiana 
Orlando
Feb. 1 at 7:30 PM
Atlanta 
Miami
Feb. 1 at 7:30 PM
New York 
Brooklyn
Feb. 1 at 7:30 PM
Toronto 
Boston
Feb. 1 at 7:30 PM
New Orleans 
Detroit
Feb. 1 at 8:30 PM
Philadelphia 
Dallas
Feb. 1 at 9:00 PM
L.A. Clippers 
Phoenix
Feb. 1 at 9:00 PM
Milwaukee 
Utah
Feb. 1 at 9:00 PM
Memphis 
Denver
Feb. 1 at 9:30 PM
Chicago 
Oklahoma City
Feb. 1 at 10:30 PM
Charlotte 
Golden State

Euroleague Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Feb. 2 at 11:00 AM
Olympiacos 
UNICS Kazan 
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
DDI 
MIL 
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
MAC 
Brose Baskets 
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
CSKA Moscow 
Fenerbahce Ulker 
Feb. 2 at 2:00 PM
FCB 
Zalgiris 
Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM
Anadolu Efes 
KK Crvena Zvezda 
Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM
Real Madrid 
CAJ 
Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos 
Galatasaray 

RealGM Poll

Which All-Star starter snub was more egregious?

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 30.71 Points

Andre Drummond 13.87 Rebounds

James Harden 11.46 Assists

Rudy Gobert 2.55 Blocks

Chris Paul 2.25 Steals

Russell Westbrook 29.31 PER

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 12.95 eDiff

Spurs 8.69 eDiff

Rockets 6.10 eDiff

Raptors 5.14 eDiff

Cavaliers 4.74 eDiff

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 116.39 ORtg

Rockets 114.54 ORtg

Raptors 114.11 ORtg

Spurs 113.19 ORtg

Cavaliers 112.58 ORtg

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Warriors 103.44 DRtg

Jazz 104.43 DRtg

Spurs 104.50 DRtg

Grizzlies 105.59 DRtg

Hawks 105.66 DRtg

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.62 Points

Eric Moreland 11.68 Rebounds

Josh Magette 10.04 Assists

Keith Benson 2.70 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.20 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 22.26 Points

Ognen Kuzmic 8.10 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.60 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.06 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.05 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 27.61 PER

