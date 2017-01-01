Heat Confirm Extension For Erik Spoelstra
Erik Spoelstra became head coach of the Heat in 08-09.
Fred Hoiberg Downplays 'Hot Seat' Talk
Fred Hoiberg replaced Tom Thibodeau in 2015.
Magic Assign Stephen Zimmerman To D-League
Stephen Zimmerman has played and started in six games with the BayHawks, averaging 17.3 ppg., 13.5 rpg., 1.0 apg., 1.50 blkpg. and 1.33 stlpg. in 34.2 minpg
Suns Recall Derrick Jones Jr. From D-League
In 14 games overall with the NAZ Suns this season, Derrick Jones Jr. has averaged 14.0 points on 48.0 percent shooting and 6.1 rebounds in 32.1 minutes.
Nikola Pekovic Prepared To Retire
Minnesota is expected to pursue a medical retirement for Nikola Pekovic after Jan 31st.
Isaiah Thomas: We're Not On Cleveland's Level
The Boston Celtics are 0-3 now this season against the Cavaliers and Raptors.
Paul George: This Season Hasn't Been Fun
The Pacers have a 15-18 record and Paul George has received $25,000 worth of fines.
Suns Could Move Brandon Knight Before Deadline
Brandon Knight is averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23.5 minutes per game this season.
Fred Hoiberg Under Scrutiny As Bulls Struggle
Fred Hoiberg so far has been best protected by the fact he's owed a significant amount of money on his five-year, $25 million contract.
Russell Westbrook Believes He's Treated Differently By Officials
Russell Westbrook was ejected in Thursday's loss to the Grizzlies.

2016 Year-End NBA Team Portfolio Rankings

by Christopher Reina

The Warriors and Cavaliers remain atop our year-end rankings but there's considerable change behind them, most notably the Raptors, Bucks and 76ers.

How Marc Gasol Has Saved The Grizzlies' Season

by Brett Koremenos

Marc Gasol's passing wizardry has saved a team that has lacked functional point guard play for large portions of this season.

Enduring The Holidays With The NBA's Best Rivalry

by Colin McGowan

There's the impenetrable small talk of the holidays and there's the pleasure of two great basketball teams pushing each other, a game-winning fadeaway jumper from the elbow as the clock ticks down, a tense bungled last-second out-of-bounds set.

The Wolves' Startlingly Bad Defense

by Michael Pina

As a group, the Wolves don't hustle back, constantly lose track of their halfcourt assignments, foul a bunch, and have poor individual defenders up and down their roster.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

by Danny Leroux

An abbreviated national TV slate (presumably due to college bowl games) means a great week on League Pass, including some great matchups and some of the best teams and players in the Association facing significant challenges.

Prospect Report: Malik Monk Of Kentucky

by Rafael Uehara

Figuring Out Detroit's Reggie Jackson Problem

by Brett Koremenos

The Most Impactful New Element Of The NBA's New CBA

by Christopher Reina

Orlando's Many-Intentioned Mess

by Colin McGowan

Tim Duncan's Final Send Off

by Matthew Tynan

DateAway TeamHome Team
Dec. 31 at 5:00 PM
Memphis (W
Sacramento (L)
Dec. 31 at 7:00 PM
Cleveland (W
Charlotte (L)
Dec. 31 at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee (W
Chicago (L)
Dec. 31 at 8:00 PM
L.A. Clippers (L
Oklahoma City (W)
Dec. 31 at 8:00 PM
Phoenix (L
Utah (W)
Dec. 31 at 8:00 PM
New York (L
Houston (W)
Jan. 1 at 6:00 PM
Detroit 
Miami
Jan. 1 at 6:00 PM
San Antonio 
Atlanta
Jan. 1 at 6:00 PM
Orlando 
Indiana
Jan. 1 at 7:00 PM
Portland 
Minnesota
Jan. 1 at 9:30 PM
Toronto 
L.A. Lakers

DateAway TeamHome Team
Dec. 29 at 2:00 PM
Zalgiris (W
MIL (L
Dec. 29 at 2:00 PM
CSKA Moscow (L
KK Crvena Zvezda (W
Dec. 29 at 2:00 PM
Real Madrid (W
Anadolu Efes (L
Dec. 29 at 2:00 PM
MAC (L
CAJ (W
Dec. 29 at 2:00 PM
Fenerbahce Ulker (L
Olympiacos (W
Dec. 30 at 11:00 AM
Panathinaikos (L
UNICS Kazan (W
Dec. 30 at 2:00 PM
DDI (L
FCB (W
Dec. 30 at 2:00 PM
Brose Baskets (W
Galatasaray (L

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 30.91 Points

Hassan Whiteside 14.35 Rebounds

James Harden 11.97 Assists

Anthony Davis 2.67 Blocks

John Wall 2.30 Steals

Russell Westbrook 30.63 PER

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 12.59 eDiff

Raptors 8.23 eDiff

Rockets 7.87 eDiff

Spurs 7.84 eDiff

Cavaliers 7.54 eDiff

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 115.95 ORtg

Rockets 115.91 ORtg

Raptors 115.82 ORtg

Cavaliers 114.87 ORtg

Spurs 111.97 ORtg

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Warriors 103.36 DRtg

Grizzlies 103.38 DRtg

Jazz 104.05 DRtg

Spurs 104.13 DRtg

Pistons 105.14 DRtg

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.10 Points

Nikola Jovanovic 11.75 Rebounds

Josh Magette 9.58 Assists

Keith Benson 3.26 Blocks

Briante Weber 2.95 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 24.14 Points

Ognen Kuzmic 8.13 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.85 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.07 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.07 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 25.59 PER

