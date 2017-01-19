LeBron James: Gregg Popovich 'Factors A Lot' Into 2020 Olympics Decision
LeBron James recently called Gregg Popovich "the greatest coach of all time."
Ricky Rubio Leaves Wolves For Personal Reasons
Ricky Rubio didn't play in the second half of Thursday's game due to tightness in his left hip.
Stan Van Gundy Insists Pistons Won't Trade Reggie Jackson For Ricky Rubio
Stan Van Gundy confirmed a report that the Pistons and Timberwolves had discussed a multiplayer deal headlined by Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio this week.
Wolves, Pistons Discuss Ricky Rubio For Reggie Jackson Trade
No deal appears imminent but the two sides have engaged in talks this week.
Bulls Planning Pursuit Of Chris Bosh
The Bulls are already working on pursuing Chris Bosh if he becomes a free agent.
Nuggets Hope To Trade Jusuf Nurkic By Deadline
Denver would like to give Jusuf Nurkic a chance to be a starting center elsewhere while receiving a return on his value.
Chasson Randle Signs 2nd 10-Day Contract With 76ers
Chasson Randle has appeared in two games since being signed by the Sixers on January 9.
Carmelo Anthony Will Consider Leaving If Knicks Prefer Trade
Carmelo Anthony continues to want to remain with the Knicks but he said he would consider leaving if that's what the front office wants.
RealGM Radio: Seerat Sohi
Host Danny Leroux and Seerat Sohi have a wide-ranging discussion about the state of the NBA and its stars.
76ers Claim Mo Williams Off Waivers
Like the Nuggets, the 76ers had yet to reach the salary floor.

How Andre Drummond's Defense Is Keeping Detroit From Taking The Next Step

by Spencer Lund

Why is one of the greatest physical specimens in the NBA today, someone who seemed to be ascending into superstar status earlier last season, dragging his team's defense down so much this season?

The 10 Most Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

Khris Middleton, Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, Jae Crowder and Maurice Harkless headline the list of the most tradable players in the NBA.

The NBA's No-Man's Land: Portland Trail Blazers

by Brett Koremenos

The Blazers weren't some odds-defying, feel-good story come back down to earth. The ingredients for a contender are mostly there, but unfortunately a bad summer spending spree has spoiled the batch. But with some creative maneuvering going forward, there's no reason the Blazers can get back to the playoffs.

Prospect Report: Josh Jackson Of Kansas

by Rafael Uehara

Josh Jackson started the season as a contender to go first overall, but has fallen out of that conversation since then. Despite concerns about his perimeter shot and older age for a freshman, Jackson will still be a high lottery pick.

Here's To The NBA's Big, Vibrant And Fascinating Middle Class

by Colin McGowan

Splendidly and unexpectedly, this season has been characterized by a jubilant disregard for the facts and nearly the entire league giving themselves over to the joy of figuring out just how good they can be, no matter if that's good enough.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 16-Jan. 22

by Danny Leroux

Nets, 76ers & The Rebuilding Roads Less Traveled

by Keith P Smith

Paul George, Still A Superstar?

by Michael Pina

The NBA's No-Man's Land: Chicago Bulls

by Brett Koremenos

A Future For Derrick Rose If He Realizes His Own Limitations

by Colin McGowan

NBA Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 20 at 7:00 PM
Milwaukee (L
Orlando (W)
Jan. 20 at 7:00 PM
Toronto (L
Charlotte (W)
Jan. 20 at 7:00 PM
Portland (L
Philadelphia (W)
Jan. 20 at 8:00 PM
Sacramento (L
Memphis (W)
Jan. 20 at 8:00 PM
Chicago (L
Atlanta (W)
Jan. 20 at 8:00 PM
Golden State (W
Houston (L)
Jan. 20 at 8:00 PM
Brooklyn (W
New Orleans (L)
Jan. 20 at 8:30 PM
Utah (W
Dallas (L)
Jan. 20 at 10:30 PM
Indiana (L
L.A. Lakers (W)
Jan. 21 at 5:00 PM
Portland (W
Boston (L)
Jan. 21 at 6:00 PM
Washington (L
Detroit (W)
Jan. 21 at 7:00 PM
Philadelphia (L
Atlanta (W)
Jan. 21 at 7:00 PM
Brooklyn (L
Charlotte (W)
Jan. 21 at 7:30 PM
Milwaukee (L
Miami (W)
Jan. 21 at 7:30 PM
Phoenix (W
New York (L)
Jan. 21 at 8:00 PM
Houston (W
Memphis (L)
Jan. 21 at 8:30 PM
San Antonio 
Cleveland
Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM
Sacramento 
Chicago
Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM
Indiana 
Utah
Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM
L.A. Clippers 
Denver

Euroleague Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 19 at 12:00 PM
Brose Baskets (L
CSKA Moscow (W
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
Anadolu Efes (L
FCB (W
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
Galatasaray (L
MIL (W
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
KK Crvena Zvezda (W
MAC (L
Jan. 19 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos (L
Fenerbahce Ulker (W
Jan. 20 at 12:00 PM
Real Madrid (W
Zalgiris (L
Jan. 20 at 2:00 PM
CAJ (L
Olympiacos (W
Jan. 20 at 2:00 PM
UNICS Kazan (L
DDI (W
Jan. 24 at 11:00 AM
Fenerbahce Ulker 
UNICS Kazan 
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
MAC 
Galatasaray 
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
KK Crvena Zvezda 
CAJ 
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
FCB 
Panathinaikos 
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
CSKA Moscow 
Zalgiris 

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 30.64 Points

Hassan Whiteside 14.18 Rebounds

James Harden 11.59 Assists

Rudy Gobert 2.55 Blocks

Chris Paul 2.25 Steals

Russell Westbrook 29.88 PER

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 12.72 eDiff

Spurs 9.37 eDiff

Rockets 6.73 eDiff

Clippers 6.15 eDiff

Raptors 5.84 eDiff

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 116.27 ORtg

Rockets 115.01 ORtg

Raptors 114.82 ORtg

Spurs 113.88 ORtg

Cavaliers 112.71 ORtg

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Warriors 103.55 DRtg

Jazz 104.18 DRtg

Spurs 104.51 DRtg

Grizzlies 104.62 DRtg

Hawks 105.23 DRtg

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.62 Points

Matt Costello 11.62 Rebounds

Josh Magette 9.75 Assists

Keith Benson 2.76 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.12 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 23.53 Points

Nicolo Melli 8.22 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.60 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.06 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.00 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 26.33 PER

