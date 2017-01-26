Willingly or not, foreign-born NBA players like Embiid, Giannis, Jokic and Porzingis now lead a fraught and loaded existence, serving as examples of the distinct, inspiring excellence known when non-Americans become so fitted to national pastimes that they're magnetized to our land.
Big men Joakim Noah, Omer Asik, Miles Plumlee and Timofey Mozgov figure prominently on this list, as do 2016 signees on the wing Luol Deng, Chandler Parsons and Evan Turner.
Lillard and McCollum are reasons 1A and 1B why the Blazers shouldn't panic, but their flaws inflame fundamental weaknesses, creating understandable long-term question marks regarding their ability to coexist.
The Knicks should look to move Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose, which would put Kristaps Porzingis through the developmental experience of being at the top of opponent scouting reports and also allocate more minutes to their young prospects.
Athletes do what's best for themselves and we deal with the consequences of those decisions. We get Carmelo Anthony wasting his supreme, waning talent on a spiraling Knicks team, alternately engaged and checked out, relishing crunchtime duty and the off-court benefits of his job.