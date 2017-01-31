LeBron doesn't forget himself around journalists, and one of the first words in his outburst was legacy, but it's confirmation that being LeBron James is as constantly aggravating as it looks from a distance.
As the calendar turns to February, the playoff picture comes into clearer focus but there are plenty of worthwhile League Pass games both inside and outside that context.
Willingly or not, foreign-born NBA players like Embiid, Giannis, Jokic and Porzingis now lead a fraught and loaded existence, serving as examples of the distinct, inspiring excellence known when non-Americans become so fitted to national pastimes that they're magnetized to our land.
Big men Joakim Noah, Omer Asik, Miles Plumlee and Timofey Mozgov figure prominently on this list, as do 2016 signees on the wing Luol Deng, Chandler Parsons and Evan Turner.
Lillard and McCollum are reasons 1A and 1B why the Blazers shouldn't panic, but their flaws inflame fundamental weaknesses, creating understandable long-term question marks regarding their ability to coexist.