Quincy Acy has been on two 10-day contracts with the Nets.

Durant Encouraged Curry To Get Back To Being Himself In Series Of Chats Kevin Durant conveyed the message to Stephen Curry that he should get back to being himself and Durant would adapt.

Bucks Concerned For Status Of Thon Maker Due To Travel Ban Thon Maker was born in Wau, Sudan, which became part of an independent South Sudan in 2011.

Younger Bulls' Players Would Like Dwyane Wade To Practice More Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler began Chicago's 100-88 loss to Miami on the bench as punishment for their comments.

Enes Kanter Apologizes For Breaking Forearm Enes Kanter fractured his arm when he attempted to punch the seat of a padded chair in frustration.

Hawks Sign Lamar Patterson To 10-Day Contract Lamar Patterson is ranked fourth in the D-League in scoring, 12th in assists and tied for 12th in steals.

Magic Hoping To Acquire Proven Wing Scorer Orlando would like to move one of their big men to make a deal, with Nikola Vucevic most likely to depart.

Knicks, Clippers Seek Third Team To Facilitate Carmelo Anthony Trade New York is reluctant to absorb the three years and $42 million left on Jamal Crawford's contract after this season.