The Knicks have been working on three and four-team trades involving Carmelo Anthony.

Bulls Threatened To Cut Jimmy Butler's Minutes If He Didn't Sign Extension In 2014 Tom Thibodeau refused to follow through with the Bulls' threat and Jimmy Butler emerged as the Most Improved Player in the NBA.

LeBron James Given NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award The award is given to individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics and contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

Luka Doncic Receiving Buzz To Go First Overall In 2018 Luka Doncic can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward at 6'8.

Sam Presti: Some People In OKC Hold Themselves Differently Because Of Westbrook Sam Presti suggests Russell Westbrook helps people in Oklahoma City with their job interviews because of his confidence.

Bulls Concerned By Front Office 'Spying' In Locker Room There is a belief that the Bulls like to gather as much ammunition as possible on players so they can win the press conference when the players leave the team.

Scott Brooks, Steve Kerr Named Coaches Of The Month For January Scott Brooks and Steve Kerr have been named the NBA's Coaches of the Month for January.

Larry Sanders Increasing Efforts To Return To NBA Larry Sanders has hired agent Joel Bell and has started meeting with NBA teams.