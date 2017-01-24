Knicks Approached Cavs On Carmelo Anthony For Kevin Love Trade
The Cavaliers told New York they were not interested in Carmelo Anthony.
David Griffin Meets With LeBron James Following Comments
David Griffin expressed his disappointment in LeBron James for the manner in which he shared his thoughts on the roster.
Dunc'd On: #TwitterNBAShow: GSW/CHA, Is Melo to CLE a Good Idea, All-Star Reserves, ?'s
Golden State at Charlotte, Melo to Cleveland Rumor, All-Star Reserves
Marcus Smart Apologizes For Flare-Up With Assistants
Marcus Smart tried to check himself back into the game late in the fourth quarter.
Mavericks Sign Pierre Jackson To 2nd 10-Day Contract
Pierre Jackson was originally signed by Dallas on Dec. 27, before being waived by the team on Jan. 6 after appearing in four games.
Glenn Robinson III To Participate In Dunk Contest
Glenn Robinson III has 11 dunks this season in just under 1,000 minutes.
Aaron Gordon To Participate In 2017 Dunk Contest
Aaron Gordon was the runner-up last year in an epic final with Zach LaVine.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid Headline 2017 Rising Stars Challenge
Joel Embiid was in the 2014 draft class but is in his rookie season.
NBA PER: Giannis Drops From 3rd To 6th
While Russell Westbrook continues to lead the NBA in PER, Giannis Antetokounmpo has dropped from third to sixth.
Dunc'd On: Special Guest Corey Maggette, LeBron's Unhappiness, Wiz Give C's A Funeral
Corey Maggette on the Clippers and some observations from his playing days, LeBron James expresses his concerns, and BOS/WAS.

Carmelo Anthony Need Not Heed Our Desires

by Colin McGowan

Athletes do what's best for themselves and we deal with the consequences of those decisions. We get Carmelo Anthony wasting his supreme, waning talent on a spiraling Knicks team, alternately engaged and checked out, relishing crunchtime duty and the off-court benefits of his job.

Prospect Report: Jonathan Isaac Of Florida State

by Rafael Uehara

Jonathan Isaac is perceived as the prototypical big wing for this Era of versatility-driven basketball. But that's mostly potential for now even if he's expected to elevate his stock in the workouts.

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 23-Jan. 29

by Danny Leroux

The last full week of January will be a fascinating one for League Pass because the second and third tiers of each conference get a great showcase. Teams like the Rockets, Raptors and Celtics all have significant games against comparable opponents including a nice mix of home and road challenges.

The 10 Most Tradable Contracts Of 2017

by Keith P Smith

Khris Middleton, Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, Jae Crowder and Maurice Harkless headline the list of the most tradable players in the NBA.

How Andre Drummond's Defense Is Keeping Detroit From Taking The Next Step

by Spencer Lund

Why is one of the greatest physical specimens in the NBA today, someone who seemed to be ascending into superstar status earlier last season, dragging his team's defense down so much this season?

The NBA's No-Man's Land: Portland Trail Blazers

by Brett Koremenos

Prospect Report: Josh Jackson Of Kansas

by Rafael Uehara

Here's To The NBA's Big, Vibrant And Fascinating Middle Class

by Colin McGowan

League Pass Games Of The Week: Jan. 16-Jan. 22

by Danny Leroux

Nets, 76ers & The Rebuilding Roads Less Traveled

by Keith P Smith

NBA Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 25 at 7:00 PM
Sacramento (W
Cleveland (L)
Jan. 25 at 7:30 PM
Miami (W
Brooklyn (L)
Jan. 25 at 7:30 PM
Houston (L
Boston (W)
Jan. 25 at 8:00 PM
Philadelphia (W
Milwaukee (L)
Jan. 25 at 8:00 PM
Atlanta (W
Chicago (L)
Jan. 25 at 8:00 PM
Golden State (W
Charlotte (L)
Jan. 25 at 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City (W
New Orleans (L)
Jan. 25 at 8:00 PM
Toronto (L
Memphis (W)
Jan. 25 at 8:30 PM
New York (L
Dallas (W)
Jan. 25 at 10:30 PM
L.A. Lakers (L
Portland (W)
Jan. 26 at 8:00 PM
Dallas 
Oklahoma City
Jan. 26 at 8:00 PM
Indiana 
Minnesota
Jan. 26 at 9:00 PM
Phoenix 
Denver
Jan. 26 at 10:30 PM
L.A. Lakers 
Utah

Euroleague Schedule

DateAway TeamHome Team
Jan. 24 at 11:00 AM
Fenerbahce Ulker (W
UNICS Kazan (L
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
KK Crvena Zvezda (W
CAJ (L
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
FCB (L
Panathinaikos (W
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
CSKA Moscow (L
Zalgiris (W
Jan. 24 at 2:00 PM
MAC (L
Galatasaray (W
Jan. 25 at 2:00 PM
Olympiacos (L
MIL (W
Jan. 25 at 2:00 PM
Real Madrid (W
Brose Baskets (L
Jan. 25 at 2:00 PM
DDI (L
Anadolu Efes (W
Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM
UNICS Kazan 
MAC 
Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM
Galatasaray 
Fenerbahce Ulker 
Jan. 26 at 2:00 PM
Panathinaikos 
KK Crvena Zvezda 
Jan. 27 at 12:00 PM
Anadolu Efes 
CSKA Moscow 
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
MIL 
Real Madrid 
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
Brose Baskets 
Olympiacos 
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
Zalgiris 
DDI 
Jan. 27 at 2:00 PM
CAJ 
FCB 

NBA Leaders

Russell Westbrook 30.72 Points

DeAndre Jordan 13.98 Rebounds

James Harden 11.57 Assists

Rudy Gobert 2.51 Blocks

Chris Paul 2.25 Steals

Russell Westbrook 29.58 PER

NBA Team eDiff Leaders

Warriors 12.48 eDiff

Spurs 9.44 eDiff

Rockets 6.32 eDiff

Clippers 5.19 eDiff

Raptors 5.10 eDiff

NBA Team ORtg Leaders

Warriors 115.92 ORtg

Rockets 114.94 ORtg

Raptors 114.31 ORtg

Spurs 113.75 ORtg

Cavaliers 112.77 ORtg

NBA Team DRtg Leaders

Warriors 103.43 DRtg

Jazz 104.18 DRtg

Spurs 104.32 DRtg

Grizzlies 105.13 DRtg

Hawks 105.57 DRtg

D-League Leaders

Pierre Jackson 29.62 Points

Eric Moreland 11.65 Rebounds

Josh Magette 10.12 Assists

Keith Benson 2.67 Blocks

Briante Weber 3.00 Steals

Isaiah Taylor 27.01 PER

Euroleague Leaders

Keith Langford 22.83 Points

Nicolo Melli 8.11 Rebounds

Milos Teodosic 7.60 Assists

Ekpe Udoh 2.06 Blocks

Charles Jenkins 2.11 Steals

Artsiom Parakhouski 27.71 PER

