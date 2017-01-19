How Andre Drummond's Defense Is Keeping Detroit From Taking The Next Step by Spencer Lund Why is one of the greatest physical specimens in the NBA today, someone who seemed to be ascending into superstar status earlier last season, dragging his team's defense down so much this season?

The 10 Most Tradable Contracts Of 2017 by Keith P Smith Khris Middleton, Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, Jae Crowder and Maurice Harkless headline the list of the most tradable players in the NBA.

The NBA's No-Man's Land: Portland Trail Blazers by Brett Koremenos The Blazers weren't some odds-defying, feel-good story come back down to earth. The ingredients for a contender are mostly there, but unfortunately a bad summer spending spree has spoiled the batch. But with some creative maneuvering going forward, there's no reason the Blazers can get back to the playoffs.

Prospect Report: Josh Jackson Of Kansas by Rafael Uehara Josh Jackson started the season as a contender to go first overall, but has fallen out of that conversation since then. Despite concerns about his perimeter shot and older age for a freshman, Jackson will still be a high lottery pick.

Here's To The NBA's Big, Vibrant And Fascinating Middle Class by Colin McGowan Splendidly and unexpectedly, this season has been characterized by a jubilant disregard for the facts and nearly the entire league giving themselves over to the joy of figuring out just how good they can be, no matter if that's good enough.

